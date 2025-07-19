MONTREAL - Hugo Cuypers and Jack Elliott scored for Chicago and CF Montreal lost its 15th game on the season, falling 2-0 to the Fire at Stade Saputo.

Montreal (3-15-6) remains on pace to complete their worst season in the club’s 32-year history.

Montreal controlled the rhythm of the Major League Soccer match in the opening stages as Chicago (9-9-5) settled into a defensive block and looked to hit back on the counter, using that to open the scoring in the 13th minute.

After escaping from several Montreal chances without conceding, two quick passes forward led to Leonardo Barroso breaking away and hitting the post, leaving Cuypers to mop up the rebound.

Montreal’s response for the remainder of the first half was a microcosm of its season as the squad continued to dominate the ball and pin the Fire back, but could not find any breakthrough.

To make matters worse, Fabian Herbers exited the game with what appeared to be an injury for the fourth time this season. Herbers has already missed a dozen games this season due to a variety of injuries.

Chicago wasted no time doubling its lead in the opening 10 minutes of the second half when Elliott managed to get on the end of a corner and fire home a header.

Chicago managed to control the rest of the game rather comfortably, with Montreal getting little more than glancing chances. This is Montreal’s first game without a goal since May 31 against the New England Revolution.

UP NEXT

Chicago: Hosts New York Red Bulls on Saturday, July 26.

Montreal: Visits the New England Revolution on Friday, July 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2025.