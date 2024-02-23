David Moyes says he will wait until the end of the season to decide his future at West Ham United.

The 60-year-old Scotsman is in his second spell at the club and his sixth season overall as manager.

"I've had really good conversations with the owners, with David Sullivan and Karren Brady," Moyes said on Friday ahead of Monday's home date with Brentford. "There's a contract there for me and I'm the one deciding I want to wait until the end of the season."

Currently ninth in the Premier League, Moyes led Hammers to their first major trophy in over four decades last spring with a Europa Conference League triumph, but the team hasn't won since December and is coming off of back-to-back losses to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

West Ham were drawn against Bundesliga side Freiburg in the Europa League Round of 16 with the first leg set for March 7.

Hammers are the sixth club of which Moyes has been in charge with the Glasgow native previously managing at Preston North End, Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.