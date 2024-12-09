LONDON (AP) — West Ham beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in the Premier League and heaped more pressure on beleaguered coach Gary O’Neil on Monday.

Both sides came into the match under a cloud and the game was widely billed as a make-or-break match for O’Neill and West Ham counterpart Julen Lopetegui.

Wolves started the night second to last while the London side was in 14th place, and the pressure and nerves were apparent in an edgy first half that was devoid of class or composure.

Mohammed Kudus and Konstantinos Mavropanos had half chances for West Ham, while at the other end João Gomes shot over from a good position.

Things improved after the break, and West Ham took the lead in the 53rd minutes from a corner kick. Wolves left Tomas Soucek unmarked at the back post and his looping header sailed into the far corner.

Matt Doherty equalized for Wolves in the 69th. However, just three minute later West Ham’s talismanic captain Jarrod Bowen found time and space in the box to slot home with his left foot.

West Ham was without Michail Antonio, its ever-present striker who broke a leg in a car crash on Saturday, and Bowen held up Antonio's No. 9 shirt to celebrate his goal.

The West Ham players took the field in training tops with Antonio's name and number on them and the home fans gave him a warm round of applause in the ninth minute.

“The goal and victory were for Michail," Soucek said. “I said to myself before the game that I wanted to score even more because he has been here since I came and he’s my favorite. It is difficult for me to play without him but I’m happy he is fine.

"We had a video call with him before the game. He smiled at us and gave us all the best.”

The result left the Hammers in 14th spot, one point behind Manchester United. It was the third defeat in a row for Wolves, who remain on nine points, equal with third-to-last Ipswich Town.

“We were okay and solid and probably had the better chances," O'Neil said. “The lads gave everything but we came up short again, which is the story of the last few weeks.”

___

