Whitecaps beat Pumas, advance to face Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal

MEXICO CITY - The Vancouver Whitecaps are through to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup after a dramatic win over LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM on Wednesday.

The 'Caps battled Pumas to a 2-2 draw — 3-3 on aggregate across the two-legged quarterfinal series — but advanced on away goals.

Sebastian Berhalter opened the scoring for Vancouver with a stunning backheel midway through the first half Wednesday, and Tristan Blackmon added a goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to put his side through.

The Whitecaps will face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the tournament's semifinals later this month.

Miami advanced earlier on Wednesday after Messi scored twice to give his side a dramatic 3-1 comeback victory over Los Angeles FC.

The Whitecaps will return to Major League Soccer play on Saturday when they host Austin FC.

Daniel Rios set up Vancouver's first strike of the night, touching a ball into Berhalter. Deep in the penalty area, the American midfielder jumped up and backheeled a shot in past Pumas 'keeper Alex Padilla to give the 'Caps a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute.

The home side was quick to counter off a corner kick.

Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka came up big with a save on Adalberto Carrasquilla, but the ball popped out to Guillermo Martinez at the top of the six-yard box. Martinez slammed a shot in to level the score at 1-1.

Pumas controlled the pace through much of the game, trying to wear down the injury-plagued Whitecaps.

The Mexican club finally struck again in the 88th minute.

Ignacio Pussetto headed a shot on goal, and Takaoka scrambled to bat the shot away, but Pussetto chased down the rebound and popped it in off the crossbar to give Pumas a 2-1 advantage.

The visitors continued to press as time ticked down.

Vancouver defender Edier Ocampo whipped a ball into the penalty area in the dying minutes and found Blackmon at the top of the six-yard box. The American defender ticked a right-footed shot into the top of the net to make it 2-2 and give the 'Caps the advantage on away goals.

The 'Caps have not advanced to the tournament's semifinal stage since 2017 when they were ousted by LIGA MX club Tigres UANL 4-1 on aggregate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.