Whitecaps blank CF Montreal to extend win streak to three games

VANCOUVER - Tate Johnson scored in his Major League Soccer debut and the Vancouver Whitecaps posted a historic 2-0 victory over CF Montreal on Saturday.

Mathias Laborda also had a goal for the 'Caps (3-0-0), who now have three straight MLS wins to start the season for the first time in team history.

The result marked a third straight defeat for Montreal (0-3-0), and the second game in a row where the club failed to score.

The 'Caps outshot the visiting side 15-10 across the game and held a 7-2 edge in on-target shots. Goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka made two saves to collect his first clean sheet of the campaign and Montreal's Jonathan Sirois had five stops.

Vancouver lost a key piece midway through the first half when captain Ryan Gauld went down with an injury to his left knee. He was helped off the field by trainers and did not return.

The 'Caps will be back in action Wednesday when they visit LIGA MX side CF Monterrey for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup series. Montreal returns to play next Saturday when they visit D.C. United.

Gauld went down in the 20th minute as he drove up the field. He lay on turf for several minutes before slowly being helped off the field by two trainers, favouring his left leg.

The team later announced the injury was to his left knee and said the Scottish attacking midfielder will be evaluated next week.

Eight minutes later, Laborda got off a flying bicycle kick, but Montreal 'keeper Jonathan Sirois dove across his goal line to make the stop.

Laborda beat him in the 33rd minute, tapping a shot in from close range to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead.

It was the Uruguayan right back's first goal of the season. He's the seventh player to score for the Whitecaps this year across all competitions.

Montreal nearly levelled the score in the 36th minute when Canadian midfielder Aleksandr Guboglo — making his first MLS start — fired a header on net, only to see Takaoka glove it out of harm's way.

The home side had 59.3 per cent possession across the first half and outshot Montreal 7-3. Vancouver also held a 3-1 edge in on-target shots.

Johnson doubled the Whitecaps' lead early in the second half.

Ali Ahmed sliced in a crisp pass to the 19-year-old American and he sent an arching ball up and in over Sirois for his first MLS goal, giving Vancouver a 2-0 cushion. Midfielder Pedro Vite also received an assist on the play, marking his third goal contribution of the season.

Montreal came close to getting on the board in the 83rd minute when striker Prince Owusu blasted a left-footed shot on net but Takaoka punched it away to preserve the shutout.

Owusu nearly struck again in the second minute of stoppage time, but his diving header went off the crossbar.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2025.