Whitecaps blanked in second leg by Tigres, eliminated from Champions Cup

SAN NICOLÁS DE LOS GARZA, Mexico — The Vancouver Whitecaps were shutout 3-0 to Mexico's Tigres UANL on Wednesday night in CONCACAF Champions Cup action.

Vancouver conceded all three goals in the second half after going toe-to-toe with the Mexican side in the first half.

Tigres' Luis Quinones opened the scoring in the 51st followed by Ozziel Herrera in the 85th minute and Juan Pablo Vignon in extra time.

The Whitecaps are winless in Mexico, having lost at Tigres' Estadio Universitario stadium 2-0 in 2017.

Vancouver and Tigres were tied 1-1 after the first leg of the first round matchup, a 1-1 draw in the first leg last Wednesday with Tigres securing the tying goal with a stunning free kick by Andre-Pierre Gignac in the dying minutes.

Vancouver entered the competition having beaten CF Montreal to win the Canadian Championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.