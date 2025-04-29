Whitecaps look to finish off Inter Miami in Champions Cup semifinal

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps are close to reaching the summit of the CONCACAF Champions Cup but face a difficult last climb to reach the final.

The Whitecaps lead Inter Miami 2-0 heading into the deciding game of their two-leg series Wednesday night at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The Whitecaps have a huge advantage but also realize Lionel Messi and the rest of Miami’s star-studded lineup won’t give up easily.

“We’re close but still far away,” head coach Jesper Sorensen told a news conference Tuesday. “We’re up against a good team where a lot of stuff can happen.

“They will be hungry to win but we will be as well. We’re not putting too much into it honestly (being ahead). We know we have to play a game.”

Midfielder Ali Ahmed warned Vancouver can’t be overconfident.

“The job is not even close to being done,” said the Canadian international. “We’re going to have to dig deep.

“We know who they have there. They’re a special team.”

Miami’s Maximiliano Falcon said his team has travelled this road before, coming back from two goals down to defeat Los Angeles FC in the quarterfinals.

“We know it’s a situation that’s not in our favour,” said the Uruguayan defender. “We’ve trained according to what we’ve already seen from (Vancouver) and what happened in the previous game. We all have the same confidence that we can turn this situation around.

“It’s difficult, there can be no margin of error, but we have all the confidence that if we do a good job, we can go through.”

Miami coach Javier Mascherano said his team feels no pressure heading into the deciding game.

“I still believe in this team,” he said. “We have nothing to lose. Maybe the pressure is on Vancouver. They have to keep the result.”

A record crowd of over 53,000 watched striker Brian White and midfielder Sebastian Berhalter score in Vancouver’s opening-game win at BC Place Stadium last Thursday.

Since then both teams played Major League Soccer matches Sunday with much different results.

The Whitecaps went on the road and got two goals from Pedro Vite to defeat Minnesota United 3-1 to improve their MLS-leading record to 7-2-1.

Miami suffered their first loss of the season, giving up a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 against FC Dallas at home. Miami is fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference with a 5-13 record.

Mascherano elected to rest many of his starters, including Messi, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, forward Luis Suárez, midfielder Sergio Busquets, defender Jordi Alba and goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.

Sorensen isn’t reading too much into Sunday’s games.

“I think we cannot put too much into what happened,” he said. “I would say both teams showed they have focus on Wednesday.

“I think for them it’s even more important to win the CONCACAF Cup tournament.”

The Whitecaps need a win, draw, or loss by a single goal to advance to the team’s first CONCACAF Champions Cup final.

The series winner will face either Cruz Azul or Tigres UNAL on June 1.

The Whitecaps reached the tournament semifinals back in 2017.

Vancouver advanced to the semifinal by defeating Pumas UNAM 3-3 on aggregate score on away goals. Miami defeated LAFC 3-2 on aggregate goals.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup features the best teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean to crown a regional champion and to qualify for the next FIFA Club World Cup.

Ahmed is thrilled over the chance to reach the final.

“It’s a monumental moment for the club and for me to be part of history,” said the 24-tear-old Toronto native. “This club has given me a chance to live out my dream.

“Playing in a Champions Cup final, as a young Canadian for a Canadian club, is a big milestone in my career and something I will cherish forever.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.