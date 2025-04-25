Whitecaps need focus in Minnesota MLS match after big CONCACAF Champions Cup win

VANCOUVER - Focus may be an issue for the Vancouver Whitecaps when they go on the road to face Minnesota United FC Sunday afternoon in an important Major League Soccer match.

The Whitecaps enjoyed one of the biggest wins in franchise history Thursday evening, defeating Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 2-0 before a record crowd of over 53,000 at BC Place Stadium in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal.

The Whitecaps can advance to the June 1 Champions Cup final with a win over Miami on Wednesday night at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

But first, Vancouver (6-1-2) must deal with Minnesota (4-1-4) which sits third in the Western Conference, just four points behind the first place Whitecaps.

“It’s a good question,” said Vancouver head coach Jesper Sorensen when asked about his team looking past Minnesota. “We have a unique possibility to reach a final this club has never reached before. That will be on the back of the players’ minds.

“But I think we have over the course of this period been good at focusing on the next game. We’ll try to do that again.”

Midfielder Ralph Priso said Minnesota has proven its quality by going unbeaten in the last eight games and would like nothing more than to knock off the first-place Whitecaps.

“Minnesota is a good team with good players all around,” Priso said after training Friday. “They have a lot of speed, they’re good in direction combination play.

“We’ll have to be ready for runs off the ball, for dynamic plays. We’ll just have to be smart when the have the ball not to open ourselves up too much and give them too much space to attack.”

Defender Ranko Veselinovic said the Whitecaps can’t let the win over Miami cloud their minds heading into Minnesota.

“We need to be focused,” he said. “Get our minds together.

“They’re a really tough team to break. They don’t concede a lot. I expect a really tough game.”

Even Minnesota isn’t sure what to expect from the Whitecaps.

“It’s difficult for us to read exactly how they’ll look this weekend,” head coach Eric Ramsay said this week. “This is a really quick turnaround.

“They’re above us in the table so we can only pay them the utmost respect.”

Minnesota, which is coming off back-to-back 0-0 draws against Toronto and Dallas, won’t change its style depending on who the Whitecaps start.

“We’re not one of those teams that changes a great deal based upon how the opposition play,” said Ramsay. “We’re pretty good at adapting in the moment and the players are pretty responsive.”

Vancouver heads into the weekend leading all MLS teams with 20 points. The Whitecaps have outscored their opponents 7-1 in their last three games and not given up a goal in three of the last four.

One of the pleasant surprises for the Whitecaps this season has been the play of defender Tate Johnson. The 19-year-old from Tampa, Fla., was selected 15th overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft after spending a season at the University of North Carolina.

He has stepped in to start five games this year for Vancouver and scored a goal in his debut against CF Montreal.

Johnson was asked about his composure after looking calm and collected defending Messi in the win over Miami.

“Having such a great group of guys and leaders around really helps me do my job,” he said.

“I’m just trying to control what I can control, working hard every day. When my name is called, I look to put in good performances to help the team win.”

Sorensen has been impressed by Johnson.

“It’s a great story,” said the coach. “He has proven ready for every task we give him. He’s never a guy who lets us down.”

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (6-1-2) at MINNESOTA UNITED FC (4-1-4)

Allianz Field

SICK BAY: Whitecaps captain Ryan Guald (knee) will miss the match.

HOME AND AWAY: Vancouver (2-0-2) has not lost on the road this year and Minnesota (2-0-2) is unbeaten at home.

FILLING THE NET: Heading into the weekend Vancouver’s 17 goals was second in MLS behind the 19 scored by San Jose.

TIGHT DEFENCE: The Whitecaps, Miami and St. Louis began the weekend tied for allowing a MSL-low six goals this season.

NEXT UP: The Whitecaps next MLS game is next Saturday against Real Salt Lake at BC Place Stadium

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025.