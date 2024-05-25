Whitecaps offer fans free tickets after Messi misses match in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps are looking to ease the disappointment of soccer fans with free tickets for a future game.

Many people took to social media to express their anger and frustration after learning earlier this week that soccer legend Lionel Messi won't play for Inter Miami when the club visits Vancouver on Saturday night.

Miami coach Gerardo (Tata) Martino told reporters Friday that the club opted to keep the 36-year-old World Cup-winning superstar — as well as Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez and Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets — in Florida because of a busy upcoming schedule that will see the team play at home on Wednesday and Saturday of next week.

The Whitecaps sent an email to ticket holders on Saturday offering a free ticket to another regular-season game this year, with details to come via email next week.

The club is also offering 50 per cent off food and beverages at the B.C. Place during the game, and a free kids meal for anyone 18 and younger.

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2024.