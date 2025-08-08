Whitecaps ready for home stretch of MLS season after a welcome week off

VANCOUVER - It was the calm before the storm.

The Vancouver Whitecaps used a weeklong break to rest and recharge — though they still made waves off the pitch with the acquisition of former Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller — before beginning the final 10 games of the Major League Soccer season.

The Whitecaps (13-5-6) start their stretch run on the road against the struggling San Jose Earthquakes (7-10-8) Saturday.

Vancouver has played 35 games across all competitions since February. Many players like Canadian Jayden Nelson and American Brian White, the team’s leading scorer with 11 goals, also played international matches for their country.

The Whitecaps are enjoying one of the best seasons in franchise history, managing an impressive 17-7-11 across all competitions, but the number of games and extensive travel has taken a toll.

“I feel like I played a season already and we have a lot of games left,” Nelson, a forward from Brampton, Ont., said after a training session this week. “We want to continue, we want to make a real push in MLS this year.

“It’s going to be interesting. We’re pushing towards something big this year.”

Head coach Jesper Sorensen said the break was badly needed.

“It was necessary,” said Sorensen. “I think this was the last opportunity to give everybody a break.

“I hope it’s going to be beneficial. I think everybody needed it also mentally, also the staff.”

Vancouver heads into the weekend sitting second in the MLS Western Conference with 45 points, just one back of division leader San Diego and five behind overall league-leading Philadelphia.

They will face an Earthquakes team that is 10th in the West, one point back of Colorado for the final playoff spot. San Jose is 1-3-3 in its last seven MLS games.

Sorensen said the Earthquakes play “a little bit different” than other teams the Whitecaps have faced recently.

“They’re very aggressive in the defensive style of play,” he said. “We like to play a game where it’s a little bit more closed and we play closer to each other. They want the pitch to be longer and with a lot more spaces for some of their offensive players.

“It’s going to be challenging and different for us.”

The Whitecaps are also dealing with several key injuries.

Captain Ryan Gauld has been sidelined since March 8 with a knee capsule sprain, The 29-year-old from Aberdeen, Scotland, had a career-high 17 goals and led the team with 16 assists in 37 starts and 41 appearances across all competitions last season.

The Whitecaps have also lost two defenders for the rest of the season. Centre back Ranko Veselinović suffered an ACL tear in July while Canadian left back Sam Adekugbe went down with an Achilles tendon tear in early June.

Ecuadorian midfielder Pedro Vite left Vancouver in a transfer to Liga Mx side Pumas UNAM.

“We have been a little bit short on players,” said Sorensen. “It’s a little tricky all the time. You have to try to manage players, and we have all these games.

“It’s what happens throughout the course of the season. That’s why a team needs a coach.”

Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter said the Whitecaps have been able to adapt.

“You keep chugging along,” he said. “Guys keep stepping up. I think this group has done a really good job. Guys have come in and made a difference.”

Muller, who led Germany to a World Cup title in 2014, is expected to arrive in Vancouver on Wednesday, with his first training session set for Thursday. There’s speculation he could dress for the Whitecaps next home game Aug. 17 against Houston.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that he’ll get on the pitch as fast as possible,” said Sorensen.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (13-5-6) at SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (7-10-8)

PayPal Park, Saturday 7:30 p.m. PDT

RECORD PACE: The Whitecaps are just three wins away from setting a franchise record for points in a single MLS season. The 'Caps had a 16-13-5 record for 53 points in 2015 when they finished second in the Western Conference and third overall.

HOMECOOKING: Six of Vancouver’s remaining MLS games will be played at home. The Whitecaps have a 7-2-2 home record.

TWISTING ROAD: Heading into Saturday the Whitecaps have 22 points (6-3-4) on the road this year, tied for third most in MLS. The Caps’ also have just one win in their last four away matches and three of their five losses have come on the road.

SUPER SABBI: Since arriving in February via transfer from French side Le Havre AC, forward Emmanuel Sabbi has scored six goals across all competitions, second most on the team. He also has added four assists. He has four goals in his last seven games, including three game winners.

UP NEXT: The Whitecaps are back in action Wednesday, travelling to Hamilton to face Canadian Premier League side Forge FC in the semifinal of the Telus Canadian Championship. The second game of the series will be played Sept. 16 in Vancouver. The Whitecaps are looking to win their fourth straight Canadian title.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2025.