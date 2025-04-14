VANCOUVER - Vancouver Whitecaps striker Brian White was named Major League Soccer's player of the matchday Monday following his offensive outburst in the team's 5-1 win over Austin FC.

The 29-year-old American scored four goals in Saturday's victory, becoming the first 'Caps player to accomplish the feat in an MLS game.

He was last named player of the matchday July 1 after he put up a hat trick in Vancouver's 4-3 win over St. Louis City SC.

White has six goals in seven league games this year and three more in six CONCACAF Champions Cup appearances.

Currently in his fifth season with the 'Caps, he has 64 goals for the club across all competitions.

The Whitecaps (6-1-1) remain atop the MLS standings and will return to play Saturday when they visit St. Louis.

