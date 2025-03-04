MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé couldn't find his stride. Vinícius Júnior wasn't much of a threat. It was Brahim Díaz receiving the standing ovation from the Real Madrid fans on Tuesday.

Starting because of a suspension to Jude Bellingham, Díaz came through for Madrid in a 2-1 first-leg win over Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The 25-year-old forward has made only a few appearances as a starter for Madrid this season, but he made this one count with a second-half winner that gave Madrid the edge going into next week's second leg.

He showed some nifty footwork in little space to clear three defenders before finding the net from inside the area in the 55th minute.

“It was a good goal but it's not over yet,” Díaz said. “We still have to play the return match and give everything we have just like tonight. Nothing has been decided yet.”

Díaz jumped the behind-the-goal boards to celebrate with Madrid fans who hugged him profusely, which earned earned him a yellow card.

“Playing here is something incredible, I always say it," Díaz said. “When you wear this shirt you have to give it all.”

He was given a standing ovation at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium when he was replaced by Endrick in the 89th.

Díaz was making his fourth Champions League start for Madrid this season, replacing Bellingham because of a yellow-card suspension.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had asked Díaz ahead of the match to try stick to Bellingham's role, but said he wouldn't mind seeing him move more forward when he saw opportunities. His stroke up front was needed as Madrid struggled with Mbappé and Vinícius having a lackluster night.

Díaz — a Morocco international who chose that nation over Spain, where he was born — had also started for Madrid in the team's 2-1 loss at Real Betis in the Spanish league last weekend, when he scored the team's lone goal.

He has 11 starts in the Spanish league this season and has six goals across all competitions.

The return match will be next Wednesday at Atletico’s Metropolitano stadium, when the hosts will try to end their Champions League slump against the city rival.

Atletico lost two finals to Madrid — in 2014 and 2016 — and was eliminated the other two times they faced off in the knockout rounds — in the 2015 quarterfinals and 2017 semifinals.

The teams had drawn 1-1 in both Spanish league matches they played this season.

Brilliant goals early

It was a superb run and a well-placed finish by Rodrygo that gave Madrid the lead. Then a nifty move and a precise shot by Julián Álvarez equalized the match for Atlético just past the half-hour mark.

Madrid needed only four minutes to get in front with Rodrygo’s goal. Right back Federico Valverde sent a perfect through ball that caught the Brazil forward in stride speeding past left back Javi Galán.

“He absolutely read my movement and put the ball in behind the man covering me,” Rodrygo said. "I made a little dribble inside and then smashed it off my left.”

Rodrygo quickly moved in front of the defender, then made a cut toward the inside of the area before firing a left-footed shot into the top corner.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone looked desolate on the sideline as he saw Rodrygo speed past Galán.

Atletico eventually got the equalizer in its only attempt on target in the first half. Argentina forward Álvarez, the team’s top signing this season, made it count with his own curling shot in the 32nd.

Álvarez picked up the ball on the left flank and used a neat move to get past midfielder Eduardo Camavinga before entering the area and firing a shot that crossed in front of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and found the far corner. The ball struck the post before hitting the net.

It was the 15th Champions League goal for Álvarez in 26 matches. His Argentina teammate Lionel Messi had 13 goals after his first 26 games in the European competition.

“They scored their goals at the right moments," Álvarez said. "At times, we had control of the match. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. There is a one-goal difference and there are 90 minutes left in front of our fans at home.”

