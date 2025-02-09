Wolves into FA Cup fifth round after beating second-tier Blackburn

Wolverhampton reached the fifth round of the FA Cup by winning 2-0 at second-tier Blackburn thanks to goals by Brazilians Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha in the space of two minutes on Sunday.

Later, Liverpool — fielding a much-changed lineup — is at second-tier Plymouth and there is an all-Premier League matchup between Aston Villa and Tottenham, when Marcus Rashford might make his debut for Villa after a loan move from Manchester United.

Gomes shot under the body of goalkeeper Balázs Tóth to give Wolves the lead in the 33rd at Ewood Park, before Cunha drove home a low finish into the far corner a minute later.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer