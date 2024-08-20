Wolverhampton Wanderers want to give Aaron Ramsdale first-team football.

BBC Sport's Alex Howell reports the club has made an offer to Arsenal to take the England goalkeeper on loan.

In his fourth season at the Emirates, Ramsdale has fallen behind David Raya in manager Mikel Arteta's pecking order. He sat on the bench for the Gunners' 2-0 season-opening victory over Wolves on the weekend.

After starting all 38 league matches in 2022-2023 and being named in the PFA Team of the Year, the 26-year-old Ramsdale appeared in just six last campaign and in 11 across all competitions.

A product of the Sheffield United academy, Ramsdale initially joined Arsenal on a five-year deal in the summer of 2021 from Bournemouth.

Internationally, Ramsdale has been capped five times by the Three Lions and he was a member of the squads at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

Wolves' incumbent No. 1 is Portugal international Jose Sa. Dan Bentley and Wales keeper Tom King are also on the books at the Molineux.