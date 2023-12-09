Wolves rally to draw with Nottingham Forest

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Matheus Cunha's goal denied Nottingham Forest a much-needed win as Wolverhampton came back to draw 1-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Forest manager Steve Cooper has faced intense speculation about his position after a 5-0 rout by Fulham on Wednesday.

While his team managed to halt a four-game losing run at Molineux, it has won only one of its last 12 league games. Forest is 16th in the standings and five points above the relegation zone, having played a game more than Everton and Luton in 17th and 18th respectively.

Forest was ahead in the 14th minute through Harry Toffolo, who headed in a cross from Neco Williams.

But thoughts of a first win since Nov. 5 were hit by Cunha's leveller in the 32nd, with Pablo Sarabia providing the assist.

Wolves were 12th in the standings.

