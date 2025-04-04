Playing days for Mats Hummels are coming to an end.

The Roma defender announced Friday that he will retire at the end of the season.

Hummels, 36, was a key part of Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph.

A native of the Koln area, Hummels has appeared in 18 matches across all competitions this season, his first in Italy.

A product of the Bayern Munich academy, Hummels signed his first pro deal in 2006 and made his Bundesliga debut the following year. In 2008, he joined Borussia Dortmund initially on loan. The stay was made permanent and he would spend nine seasons with the club, winning a pair of league titles and the 2012 DFB-Pokal.

In 2016, Hummels returned to Bayern for a three-season stint. There he would win three more Bundesliga titles and another DFB-Pokal.

He would then go back to BVB for five seasons, winning another DFB-Pokal and reaching the Champions League Final in 2024.

Hummels ended his Bundesliga career with 442 Bundesliga appearances over 18 seasons.

This past summer, he joined Roma on a one-year deal.

Internationally, Hummels received his first Germany cap in 2010 and would go on to make 78 appearances for the team before his final game in 2023.

Appearing at three Euros and two World Cups, Hummels' finest moments in a Germany shirt came in Brazil in 2014. He scored twice, including the game winner in a 1-0 quarter-finals victory over France, en route to Germany winning its fourth World Cup.

Roma currently sits sixth in the table with eight games remaining in the Serie A season. They return to action on Sunday with a visit from Juventus.