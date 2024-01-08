"Der Kaiser" is gone.

Franz Beckenbauer, one of world football's giants, has died at the age of 78.

The Munich-born defender led West Germany to the 1974 World Cup before winning a second as a manager in 1990.

Beckenbauer won a pair of Ballon d'Ors in 1972 and 1976.

The man widely credited with innovating the "sweeper" position, Beckenbauer spent 14 seasons at Bayern Munich from 1963 to 1977 and won four Bundesliga titles and three European Cups before heading to North America with the North American Soccer League's New York Cosmos. In his five seasons over two stints in New York, Beckenbauer won three league titles. He made a brief return to Germany with Hamburg for a two-season stint from 1980 to 1982 where he won a fifth Bundesliga crown.

Internationally, Beckenbauer was capped 103 times by Die Mannschaft and was instrumental to their Euro triumph in 1972 and World Cup two years later.

As a manager, Beckenbauer led both Bayern and Marseille to league titles, as well as World Cup triumph at Italia 1990.