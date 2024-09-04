Mats Hummels is headed to Serie A.

Roma announced the signing of the World Cup-winning centre-back on Wednesday.

Hummels, 35, wrapped up a second stint at Borussia Dortmund this past spring.

Capped 78 times by Germany, Hummels will be playing outside of his native country for the first time in his professional career.

A product of the Bayern Munich academy, Hummels made his Bundesliga debut with the first team in 2007 before joining Dortmund on loan the following season and making a permanent switch in 2008.

After eight seasons, two Bundesliga titles and a DFB-Pokal, Hummels returned to Bayern in 2016. In his three seasons at the Allianz Arena, Hummels won three league titles and a DFB-Pokal. He then rejoined BVB in 2019.

Hummels' 442 Bundesliga appearances are good for 22nd all-time among outfield players.

Internationally, Hummels has appeared at three Euros and two World Cups, triumphing in Brazil in 2014.