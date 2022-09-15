2h ago
Social media reacts to Federer's retirement
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer announced Thursday that next week's Laver Cup will be his final ATP event. Reactions from around the tennis world and beyond have been pouring in to salute the legend.
TSN.ca Staff
Stephen A.: Federer on the list of all-time greats
