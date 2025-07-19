Spain pushes past Canada in men's rugby test match

EDMONTON - Spain's penalty kick on the final play of the game was enough to defeat the Canadian men's rugby team 24-23 in Friday's test match.

The host Canadians recovered from an 11-6 halftime deficit at Edmonton's Clarke Stadium to take a 20-11 lead on the strength of two tries by Calgary's Matt Oworu.

Peter Nelson of Dungannon, Northern Island, contributed 13 points from the tee for Canada, but Spain capitalized on a last-minute penalty to snatch the win.

López Bontempo’s 25-metre kick sealed the victory for the visitors.

Back-to-back yellow cards to Canada’s props — Calixto Martinez for a high tackle and Emerson Prior for collapsing a maul — had handed momentum back to Spain. A penalty try and another Bontempo kick brought the score to 23-21.

The match wrapped July's test window for Canada ahead of the Pacific Nations Cup.

Canada opens against the United States in Calgary on Aug. 22 in a match that doubles as the start of Canada's 2027 Rugby World Cup qualification campaign.

"I think we showed we have the talent to hang with everyone,” Oworu said after the loss to Spain.

"When we were pushing to score at the end, we just slipped for half-a-second, and that’s just test rugby. It’s a game of inches, and we just missed on that last inch.”

“As long as we play in the right places and listen to our shot-callers, there’s no need to search for other answers — all the answers are in the room. We’re confident.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2025.