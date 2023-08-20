Spain's Bonmati wins Golden Ball at Women's World Cup

Spain's Aitana Bonmati wins the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after Spain defeated 1-0 in the final on Sunday.

The adidas Golden Ball Award goes to Aitana Bonmatí! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zTl7fEY9bx — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 20, 2023

Bonmati, 25, registered three goals and two assists including two goals against Switzerland in the Round of 16.

The midfielder is among the contenders to win the Women's 2023 Ballon d'Or after recording nine goals and 10 assists with Barcelona this season.

Bonmati is a two-time Champions League winner and a Liga F champion to go along with her 2023 Women's World Cup victory.