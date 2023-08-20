Spain's Paralluelo named Best Young Player of Women's World Cup
Spanish forward Salma Paralluelo was named the Best Young Player of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on the heels of the nation's 1-0 win over England in the final.
The FIFA Best Young Player Award goes to Salma Paralluelo! 👏 pic.twitter.com/z6UMm7ynpJ— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 20, 2023
The 19-year-old Paralluelo netted the game-winning goal against the Netherlands in extra time of the quarterfinals and opened the scoring in their semifinal victory over Sweden.
The Barcelona product has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year and has been used in various roles throughout the tournament. She started in the semifinal against Sweden.