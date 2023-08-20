Spanish forward Salma Paralluelo was named the Best Young Player of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on the heels of the nation's 1-0 win over England in the final.

The FIFA Best Young Player Award goes to Salma Paralluelo! 👏 pic.twitter.com/z6UMm7ynpJ — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 20, 2023

The 19-year-old Paralluelo netted the game-winning goal against the Netherlands in extra time of the quarterfinals and opened the scoring in their semifinal victory over Sweden.

The Barcelona product has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year and has been used in various roles throughout the tournament. She started in the semifinal against Sweden.