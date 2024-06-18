Los Angeles Sparks rookie forward Cameron Brink left Tuesday's game against the league-leading Connecticut Sun in the first quarter after suffering a knee injury.

Brink did not return to the game as the Sparks lost the fourth in a row, dropping their record to 4-11.

The 22-year-old forward, who was selected second overall in the WNBA Draft this spring, suffered the injury when she fell awkwardly on a drive to the hoop. Brink was in considerable pain on the floor before limping to the sidelines where she was then carried to the dressing room.

Brink is averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game over 14 games this season for the Sparks.

The 6-foor-4 native of Princeton, N.J., played her college basketball with Stanford.