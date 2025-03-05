As the official media partner of Special Olympics Canada, TSN delivers multi-platform coverage of the SPECIAL OLYMPICS WORLD WINTER GAMES TURIN 2025.

The event takes place from March 8-15 in Turin, Italy, where more than 1,500 Special Olympics athletes from 100 delegations are set to come together in an international demonstration of inclusion, acceptance, and unity. The Canadian delegation features a total of 91 athletes competing in five of the Games’ winter sports competitions.