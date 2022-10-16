Buffalo Bills right tackle Spencer Brown was rolled up on late in the second quarter and has been ruled out the rest of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced.

Brown has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/hP2LZZVjpO — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 16, 2022

The 24-year-old from Lenox, Iowa, was injured during a fourth-and-goal as the Bills attempted to take the lead.

A cart came out for Brown, but he walked back to the Bills' locker room under his own power.

Brown is in his second season with the Bills after being selected with the 93rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Brown played 13 games in his rookie season.

Brad Quessenberry took over at right tackle.