The St. Louis Blues have acquired Jakub Vrana from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and forward Dylan McLaughlin

The 27-year-old Prague native has one goal and two points in five games this season with the Red Wings. He spent time away from the team earlier this season in the NHL/NHLPA Players' Assistance Program. He also has six goals and 11 points at the AHL level with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Red Wings retained 50 per cent of Vrana's $5.25 million cap hit through next season.

Selected 13th overall by the Washington Capitals in 2014, Vrana has 98 goals and 189 points in 326 career games. He's topped the 20-goal makr twice in his career, with the Captials in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

McLaughlin, 27, was signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 14, 2022. The Lancaster, N.Y., native has scored one goal in six appearances with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.