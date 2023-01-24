The Quiz: Which team winning the draft lottery would be best for the NHL?

The St. Louis Blues activated defenceman Torey Krug and winger Vladimir Tarasenko from injured reserve on Tuesday.

While the team will get two key players back in the lineup, the Blues also placed forward Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

The Blues said Buchnevich underwent a minor surgical procedure to address an infection to his ankle at the site of a contusion suffered earlier in the season. He will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Krug has missed the team's past 13 games due to a lower-body injury, while Tarasenko has missed the past 10 with a hand injury.

Krug, 31, has five goals and 17 points in 31 games with the Blues this season. He is signed through 2026-27 at a cap hit of $6.5 million.

Tarasenko, 31, has 10 goals and 29 points in 34 games this season. He is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $7.5 million this year.

Buchnevich, 27, has 15 goals and 38 points in 38 games this season, his second with the Blues. He is under contract through 2024-25 at a $5.8 million average annual value.

Both Tarasenko and Krug, along with Logan Brown, are expected to return to the team's lineup for Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Blues enter Tuesday's game sitting six points back of the Calgary Flames for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.