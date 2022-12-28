A Vladimir Tarasenko turnover cost the St. Louis Blue dearly in their 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Tarasenko had the puck stolen from him at the offensive blueline by William Nylander, who raced forward and scored the game-winner on a breakaway. The costly play did not sit well with Blues head coach Craig Berube post-game.

"He's got to skate," Berube said, per NHL.com. "Whether he keeps it in the zone, but he's got to know there's pressure coming and just have more urgency there.

"I think he can just skate and get separation. I think he'd be fine."

The Blues saw their winless skid extended to three with the loss, while the Maple Leafs picked up their third straight win.

"As a general rule, you don't get too critical of these games coming out of the break, even less so when you get two points," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "[A] 5-4 game, so there's a lot going on. It's a little bit chaotic."

"It wasn't the prettiest of hockey games," Toronto captain John Tavares added. "These games can be a crapshoot. Great play by 'Willie' in OT. We'll take the two points."

Tarasenko, 31, has 10 goals and 29 points in 33 games this season as he plays out the final year of his contract with a $7.5 million cap hit.

The overtime winner was Nylander's 21st goal of the season and he remains on pace for a career year, currently averaging more than a point per game with 40 through 35 contests this season.