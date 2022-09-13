Last Minute of Play: Key dates to keep an eye on in the NHL this season

The St. Louis Blues have signed centre Jorden Kyrou to a eight-year, $65 million contract extension.

The deal, which begins in the 2023-24 season, will carry an average annual value of $8.125 million.

Kyrou is coming off a career-best season in which he posted 27 goals and 75 points in 74 games. He added seven goals and nine points in 12 playoff games.

Those big goals and big cellys aren't going anywhere. https://t.co/U2YFxK5441 #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 13, 2022

"I'm so thankful to the Blues organization for putting their trust in me and giving me the opportunity to wear the Blue Note for the forseeable future," Kyrou said in a team release. "Being able to call St. Louis my home is amazing. I can't say enough about how much I love the city. And to the best fans in the League, I can't thank you enough for always showing me love and support."

The 24-year-old was previously scheduled for restricted free agency next summer and will play out the last of a two-year, $5.6 million deal this season.

Selected in the second round of the 2016 draft by the Blues, Kyrou has 46 goals and 122 goals in 173 career games.



Long-Term Blues

Kyrou's extension comes just two months after the team signed fellow forward Robert Thomas to an identical eight-year, $65 million contract in July. Both players are now signed through the 2030-31 season.

"It's pretty incredible," Kyrou said of his extension Tuesday. "This is something you work your whole life for and to finally get this (long-term deal) done feels amazing. It's a very special moment for me and my family."

Forward Brayden Schenn ($6.5 million average annual value), defencemen Justin Faulk ($6.5M), Torey Krug ($6.5M) and Colton Parayko ($6.5M), as well goaltender as Jordan Binnington ($6M) are also signed through at least the 2026-27 season.

While Kyrou and Thomas are both now locked up, the Blues still face the proposition of losing their two highest-paid forwards this season to unrestricted free agency next summer with captain Ryan O'Reilly and forward Vladimir Tarasenko set to play on expiring deals.