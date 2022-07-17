The St. Louis Blues have signed defenceman Niko Mikkola to a one-year contract extension worth $1.9 million, the team announced on Sunday.

Last season, the 26-year-old played in 54 games, where he scored three goals and totaled 13 points for St. Louis.

Mikkola was originally drafted by the Blues in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry draft, and has spent his entire career with the organization.

He made his NHL debut in the 2019-20 season, registering one point in five games that year.

In 89 career NHL games played, the Kiiminki, Finland native has four goals and 13 assists.