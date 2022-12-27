The St. Louis Blues placed Torey Krug on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, stating the defenceman will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

The Blues recalled defenceman Tyler Tucker from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds to fill the roster spot of Krug, who has a lower-body injury.

In 31 games this season, Krug has five goals and 17 points. He had nine goals and 43 points in 64 games last season, adding three assists in three playoff games.

The 31-year-old is signed through the 2026-27 season, carrying a cap hit of $6.5 million.

Tucker, 22, has one goal and 13 points in 24 games with the Thunderbirds this season. He was a seventh-round pick of the Blues in 2018.

St. Louis (16-16-2) will return from their holiday break on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.