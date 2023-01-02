Ahead of Tuesday night's contest with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the St. Louis Blues placed captain Ryan O'Reilly and forward Vladimir Tarasenko on injured reserve with a broken foot and hand injury, respectively.

Forward Jake Neighbours has been recalled from the American Hockey League's Springfield Falcons in a corresponding move.

The 31-year-old O'Reilly is in his 14th NHL season and fifth with the Blues. He had appeared in all 37 of the team's games this season, scoring 10 goals and adding six assists.

He will be reevaluated in six weeks.

Tarasenko, also 31, is in his 11th NHL season, all with the Blues. In 34 games this season, the Yaroslavl, Russia-born player has 10 goals and 19 assists.

Tarasenko will be reevaluated in four weeks.

"Injuries are part of the profession, part of the game," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said. "Winning people and winning organizations don’t dwell on what they don’t have… Guys who have been [wanting] more ice time are going to get it."

The 26th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, the 20-year-old Neighbours has appeared in 13 games at the NHL level this season where he has scored once.

The Blues (17-17-3) sit in fifth place in the Central Division and trail the Edmonton Oilers by five points for the second Western Conference wil