The St. Louis Blues have re-signed defenceman Nick Leddy to a four-year, $16 million deal.

The 31-year-old had three goals and 24 points in 75 games last season split between the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues.

A first-round pick (16th overall) by the Minnesota Wild at the 2009 NHL Draft, Leddy has had NHL stints with the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Islanders, Red Wings and Blues. He won the 2013 Stanley Cup with Chicago.

He is coming off a seven-year, $38.5 million with an average annual value of $5.5 million.

In 851 career NHL games, the Eden Prairie, Minn. product has 68 goals and 360 points.