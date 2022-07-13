The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Robert Thomas to an eight-year, $65 million contract extension.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $8.125 million.

Thomas is coming off a career year in which he posted 20 goals and 77 points in 72 games. He added two goals and six points in 12 games playoff games.

ELITE EXTENSION! Robert Thomas has signed an eight-year contract extension with the Blues. https://t.co/DLT6dWXkMD #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 13, 2022

The 23-year-old is signed through next season at a $2.8 million cap hit on the two-year deal he signed last September with the Blues.

Selected 20th overall by the Blues in the 2017 NHL Draft, Thomas has 42 goals and 164 points in 241 career games.

Thomas becomes the seventh member of the Blues roster signed through at least 2025-26, joining forwards Brayden Schenn and Brandon Sadd, as well as defecemen Justin Faulk, Torey Krug and Colton Parayko, and goaltender Jordan Binnington.