ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas left Tuesday night’s game against the Utah Hockey Club with a lower body injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Thomas, who had a pair of assists in the game, was injured early in the third period.

Thomas leads the NHL with 40 points (8 goals, 32 assists) since February 22.

