While he acknowledges that a trade away from St. Louis is a possibility, Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly says he's more than open to an extension.

The 31-year-old centre tells The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford that talks with the team have begun.

“Yeah, we’re starting to get a little dialogue going,” O'Reilly said. “I think there will be some talks kind of going forward here, but yeah, there’s no timeline or such. That’s kind of all I can really give you on that. This is where I want to be. I hope I don’t get moved, but I think things will probably progress, especially with the deadline coming up and the talks with that. We’ll see how it goes. We’re starting to get into that.”

Now in the final season of a seven-year, $52.5 million deal signed as a member of the Buffalo Sabres, O'Reilly says he would be willing to take a discount on a new deal to remain with the Blues as long as it makes sense.

“Yeah, I want to make it work, but I also want to hold my value, too," O'Reilly said. "At the end of the day, it is a business, and if we can’t succeed, and you can’t do the job as a leader, then I could [see] them getting rid of me. So I’ve got to protect myself. I don’t know [contract] numbers and such. Obviously, the way we’re performing this year, the [salary] expectation will be much lower, but I still believe in myself, that I can be a very impactful player. I hope I’m here and we have success for many years to come.”

A native of Clinton, Ont., O'Reilly is in his fifth season with the team. He was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 2 with a broken foot. O'Reilly is hopeful a return to action on the horizon, but he has yet to begin skating again.

“I’m hoping soon,” O’Reilly told Rutherford. “You just have to be very careful with it, so we don’t have any resets on it. So I’m hoping to skate soon, but I don’t have a real timeline yet. We still have to get more images next week and hopefully get cleared to skate from there.”

Now in his 14th season, O'Reilly says he's aware of rumours, but tries not to pay too much attention to them.

"I still get messages from buddies every time — you’re rumored to this team, you’re rumored to that team,” he said. “It’s honestly in one ear and out the other at this point. If anything, it’s a distraction, and I don’t want it to be a distraction for the team. You hear stuff, but like I said, in one ear, out the other. The main focus for me right now is just getting healthy and getting us back into the playoffs, and I think things will flow from there. My focus is to be here and contribute to us getting into the playoffs."

In 36 games this season, O'Reilly has 10 goals and six assists. On pace for the lowest points output in a full season, O'Reilly says he can't fixate on that.

“I wish my numbers were different and I were creating more, but I don’t really care," O'Reilly said. When I focus on the details — playing good on the PK, PP, shutting down the top line — that gives us the best chance to win. My numbers are bad, but it is what it is, I don’t really care. I’ve got to get back doing what I love, and that’s trying to win games.”