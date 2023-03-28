The St. Louis Blues saw the conditional 2024 fourth-round pick acquired as part of their return for Vladimir Tarasenko upgraded to a third-round pick as the New York Rangers clinched a playoff spot Monday.

The Blues acquired Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a 2023 first-round pick and the conditional 2024 pick from the Rangers in return for Tarasenko and Niki Mikkola, with the Blues also retaining 50 per cent of Tarasenko's salary.

The Rangers clinched their playoff spot while off Monday by virtue of the Ottawa Senators defeating the Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens picking up a shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres.

With #NYR clinching the playoffs last night, the 2024 4th round pick sent to #stlblues in the Tarasenko trade, will now upgrade to a 2024 3rd round pick.https://t.co/9nAjNB3DhX pic.twitter.com/hybwReQRvr — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 28, 2023

Tarasenko, a pending unrestricted free agent, has five goals and 14 points in 22 games since joining the Rangers. He had 10 goals and 29 points in 38 games with St. Louis prior to the trade.

The Rangers currently sit third in the Metropolitan Division, four points of the New Jersey Devils for second with a game in hand.

The first-round pick acquired by the Blues in the Tarasenko will be the later of the Rangers' own pick and the Dallas Stars' first-round selection. Dallas is currently third in the Central Division, three points of the division-leading Minnesota Wild with a game in hand.

The Blues, who are 13 points back of a playoff spot, have three first-round selections in this year's draft, having also acquired the Toronto Maple Leafs' pick as part of their return for Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari.