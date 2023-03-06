Blues sign college FA Malmstrom to two-year, entry-level deal
Anton Malmstrom - Morgan Holscher/BGSU Athletics
The St. Louis Blues signed college free-agent defenceman Anton Malmstrom to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team reported on Monday.
Malmstrom's contract will begin in the 2023-24 season and he will report to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds on an AHL Professional Tryout.
The 6-foot-4 defenceman had three goals and six point in 33 games with the NCAA's Bowling Green University this season.
Malmstrom, 22, has seven goals and 13 points with 56 penalty minutes in 89 career NCAA games with the Falcons.
The native of Osterhaninge, Sweden prevously played for Djurgardens IF of the SHL where he appeared in four games during the 2020 season.