The St. Louis Blues have signed defenceman Scott Perunovich to a one-year contract extension worth $775,000, the team announced on Saturday.

Perunovich, 24, played 22 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL last season, where he scored two goals and totaled 20 points.

The Hibbing, MN native made his NHL debut with the Blues in the 2021-22 season, where he played in 19 games and contributed six assists.

Originally drafted in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by St. Louis, the youngster will get a chance with the NHL squad this season on a one-way contract.