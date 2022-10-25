The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year contract worth $750,000, the team announced on Tuesday.

Pitlick, who is 30 years old, played in 39 games last season for the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens; he scored one goal and totaled five points.

Originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Pitlick joins his seventh NHL roster.

He debuted for the Oilers in the 2013-14 season, and played for the team for three seasons. Since the 2017-18 season, Pitlick has played for the Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Flames and Canadiens.

In 325 career NHL games played, the Minneapolis, MN native has 48 goals and 89 points.

Additionally, the team announced that forward Pavel Buchnevich has been placed on the injured reserve.