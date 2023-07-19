The St. Louis Blues have signed defenceman Jeremie Biakabutuka to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was not selected in the 2023 NHL Draft and attended Blues development camp earlier this summer.

He appeared in 56 games with the QMJHL's Charlottetown Islanders last year, posting 17 goals and 25 assists for 42 points. In 266 career QMJHL contests, Biakabutuka has 40 goals and 78 assists.

He also played three games last season for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.