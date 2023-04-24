Stamkos, Killorn extend Lightning's lead to 4-1 over Leafs after second period of Game 4

Noel Acciari got the Toronto Maple Leafs on the board, but Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos and forward Alex Killorn replied as their team leads 4-1 after the second period of Game 4.

After playing on their heels for the majority of the opening frame, the Maple Leafs controlled much of the early part of period two and were rewarded when Ryan O'Reilly stole the puck in the offensive zone and Noel Acciari tipped a Justin Holl shot past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy at 4:51.

Stamkos restored the Lightning’s two-goal lead at the 11:31 mark of the period as he crashed the net and deflected a puck behind Leafs netminder Ilya Samsonov.

Killorn then scored his second of the game as he broke in on the wing and snapped a puck off the post and in to make the score 4-1 for the home team.

Leafs forward Matthew Knies made the defensive play of the period as he cleared a puck off the goal line, saving a goal for the visitors.

Vasilevskiy was beaten for the first time in the game and has made 17 saves on 18 shots.

Samsonov gave up two goals for the second period in a row and has stopped 15 of 19 shots in Game 4.

The Maple Leafs currently lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.