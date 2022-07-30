Stamps QB Mitchell on loss to Blue Bombers: 'They’re a better football team than we are' Billed as the Game of the Season by many CFL fans, Saturday night’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers-Calgary Stampeders tilt at McMahon Stadium did not disappoint, with the visitors eeking out a 35-28 victory in front of a season-high crowd of over 25,00 fans in a tilt that featured eight lead changes and a fourth quarter comeback.

Throughout the week, the Stampeders - who lost 26-19 to the undefeated Blue Bombers two weeks ago - talked about how Saturday was a statement opportunity and chance to show the league that the two teams were in the league’s upper echelon. Instead, it was Winnipeg who made the statement.

“They’re a better football team than we are,” said Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.

“If you lose to a team two times in a row, they’re better than you.”

Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was pleased with his team’s effort, but echoed his pivot.

“We didn’t get any stops, we didn’t make the plays,” he said.

“We couldn’t really get into the position I feel like, two-possession lead or something like that where we could really take over the game, and they didn’t either. It was back and forth. Frustrated to lose, proud of our guys. I’m not down on our players at all.”

Much of Saturday’s loss can be attributed to the exceptional play of Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros. The league’s reigning Most Outstanding Player constantly evaded Calgary’s defensive line and was masterful at throwing on the run. He finished with 270 yards and four touchdowns, despite receiver Greg Ellinsgon remaining out of the lineup due to injury.

Stampeders veteran linebacker Jameer Thurman took ownership of the loss. The Stampeders' defence gave up 430 yards – 72 more than the Blue Bombers'.

“We lost us the game,” Thurman said.

“We stayed on the field too long, gave up touchdowns…offence was scoring, we didn’t do our part. That’s on us…not good enough. Too many explosion plays on the run, not good enough.”

At 4-2 with two thirds of the season still to go, there is much to be learned from these losses to the Blue Bombers. Thurman and Mitchell stressed details. On Saturday night, there were costly mistakes like offsides, missed tackles, and drops that, should the Stampeders ascend to Winnipeg’s level, it will have to eliminate.

“It’s little mistakes, little details, that we’re messing up on constantly, and it’s costing us these games,” Thurman said.

“We need to hone in on those and pick it up and stop making those mistakes.”

“I hope we take it to heart, go out there and watch film but use it to your advantage, watch film,” Mitchell said.

“They’re one of the better-coached football teams so obviously anything they’re doing against you, they’re picking it up on film so they are showing you what your deficiencies are.”

The Stampeders offence did manage 28 points.

Ka’Deem Carey scored two touchdowns with his kids in the stands, while Reggie Begelton, who might now be the team’s No. 3 receiver, caught five passes for 74 yards. Rene Paredes, as he has done his whole career, was automatic in going five-for-five on field goals, including a career-high 53 yarder in the first half.

Mitchell emphasized that just because Calgary is not at Winnipeg’s level at the moment, it does not mean things will be the same come fall football.

“You don’t win the Grey Cup right now,” he said.

“Y’all can crown it right now if you want to, but they’re not going to be the Grey Cup champions today. There’s a lot to learn from it. If they’re that well coached, they’re going to show you what you’re not good at.”