The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Thursday that they have signed pending free agent Stanley Bryant to a one-year contract extension.

The 🐐 returns.



The club has signed four time Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman winner @MyHumble_Self to a one-year contract extension.



📝 » https://t.co/l9DL0pNyzy#ForTheW | @canadalifeco pic.twitter.com/gPZMSsWVNh — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) January 5, 2023

Bryant, 36, re-joins the Blue Bombers for what will be his eighth season with the franchise and 13th of his career.

After spending four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2010-14), Bryant joined the Blue Bombers in 2015 and soon became one of the most decorated linemen in Blue Bombers and CFL history, as In 2022, Bryant was honoured as the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for a record fourth time of his career (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022). The Goldsboro, N.C., native was also selected to the CFL All-Star team for the seventh time.

A three-time Grey Cup champion with the Stampeders in 2014 and the Blue Bombers in 2019, 2021, Bryant has been a mainstay on the offensive line, dressing for 186 career CFL games, including 120 for the Blue Bombers.