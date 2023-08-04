Stanley Cup champion and Jack Adams Award winner Bob Murdoch passes away at 76

Former NHL player Bob Murdoch, who won two Stanley Cups as a player with the Montreal Canadiens and was a Jack Adams Award winner as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, has passed away at the age of 76, the NHL Alumni Association announced on Friday.

Murdoch played 757 regular season games on the blueline over 12 seasons from 1970-82 for the Montreal Canadiens, Los Angeles Kings, and Atlanta and Calgary Flames.

He won the Stanley Cup with the Canadiens in 1971 and 1973 and had 22 points in 72 career post-season games.

Following his playing career, Murdoch became an assistant with the Flames before coaching the Chicago Blackhawks and Jets. He won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in his first season with the Jets in 1989-90, leading them to a 37-32-11 record.

According to the NHL Alumni Association, Murdoch was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinsonism and Alzheimer's in 2019.