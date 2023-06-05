The Vegas Golden Knights lead the Florida Panthers 2-0 at the end of the first period in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Jonathan Marchessault opened the scoring on the power play after Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg was sent off for cross-checking. The goal was Marchessault's 11th of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and his second in as many games in the Cup Final.

Alec Martinez doubled the Knights' lead late in the period as he beat Sergei Bobrovsky up high for his first of the playoffs. It was the third goal scored by a Golden Knights' defenceman in the series.

A Nicolas Roy hooking penalty gave the Panthers a power play late in the frame but Adin Hill turned aside all five shots Florida fired on the man-advantage.

Hill stopped all nine shots he faced for the home side, while Bobrovsky saved nine of 11.

The Golden Knights opened with a 5-2 victory in Game 1 Saturday night to jump out to an early-series lead. Five different skaters scored for Vegas in the victory while Hill made 33 saves, none better than a diving stop he made with the blade of his outstretched stick in the second period.

After Monday's matchup, the series shifts to South Florida with Game 3 schedueld for Thursday evening.