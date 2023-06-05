The Vegas Golden Knights have been well in control through two periods as they lead the Florida Panthers 4-0 after 40 minutes in Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Monday night.

Jonathan Marchessault opened the scoring on the power play after Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg was sent off for cross-checking. The goal was Marchessault's 11th of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and his second in as many games in the Cup Final.

Alec Martinez doubled the Knights' lead late in the period as he beat Sergei Bobrovsky up high for his first of the playoffs. It was the third goal scored by a Golden Knights' defenceman in the series and gave the Knights a two-goal lead heading into the first intermission.

Vegas kept it coming in the second, getting goals from Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden to stretch their lead and chase Panthers starter Sergei Bobrovsky mid-way through the period.

The 34-year-old came into Game 2 with a .931 save percentage in 15 playoff games but stopped just nine of 13 shots before giving way to Alex Lyon. Adin Hill has turned aside all 23 shots through 40 minutes.

The Golden Knights opened with a 5-2 victory in Game 1 Saturday night to jump out to an early-series lead. Five different skaters scored for Vegas in the victory while Hill made 33 saves, none better than a diving stop he made with the blade of his outstretched stick in the second period.

After Monday's matchup, the series shifts to South Florida with Game 3 schedueld for Thursday evening.