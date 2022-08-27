The top four seeds are the ones left standing as the Las Vegas Aces, Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm are locked into what could be some of the most memorable series the WNBA has ever seen.

Watch the Las Vegas Aces take on the Seattle Storm in Game 1 Sunday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on TSN3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App followed by Game 1 between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The Aces and the Storm meet in a clash of star-powered titans, headlined by Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson. The other series sees the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun in a rematch of last year’s semifinals, which saw the Sky prevail en route to their first championship.

Las Vegas Aces (1) vs. Seattle Storm (4)

While the matchup between the leading MVP candidates Stewart and Wilson is the main attraction in a series featuring seven No. 1 picks, the likes of Kelsey Plum, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young all have the capabilities to be game changers in this series.

The Storm wants to send franchise icon Sue Bird out with a title, and the WNBA legend is doing her part. Bird’s points-per-game average has leapt from 7.8 in the regular season to 14 in the postseason. The sentiment for winning a championship holds even truer for Tina Charles, whose packed trophy case is missing a WNBA title.

Health for key players will be a question going in as Seattle’s Gabby Williams left Game 2 against the Mystics with a concussion while Dearica Hamby has yet to suit up for the Aces in the postseason due to a right knee injury.

This series is a rematch of the 2020 WNBA Finals where Seattle swept the Aces and Stewart took home Finals MVP honours. But this is a different Aces team, with 2022 WNBA coach of the year Becky Hammon at the helm and a more experienced core of Wilson, Plum and Young.

The Aces won the regular-season series against the Storm 3-1 and were dominant all season long. However, it is difficult to ignore the championship experience the Storm have, especially if their big three of Stewart, Loyd and Bird are all healthy and clicking. Las Vegas has carved out their place as the favourite for a reason, but it would not be shocking if Seattle prevailed.

Chicago Sky (2) vs. Connecticut Sun (3)

A rematch of last year’s semifinals, the Sky look for a second trip in a row to the title series while the Sun look for their first appearance in the Finals since 2019.

Unlike the Aces and Storm this year, who swept their opponents in the first round, the Sky and Sun both faced challenges from the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings respectively as both teams took a game in their series before the more experienced squads won out.

The Sun did not have the offence to match the Sky last season. This time around, Connecticut will be hungry for revenge and defence will have to be their backbone as they face another round of Candace Parker, Kahleah Copper and Courtney Vandersloot. Offensively, the Sun will need more from Courtney Williams. Brought in to help their offence as a free agent, her PPG has dipped from 11.1 to 5.7 in the playoffs.

The Sun have the pressure of trying to break through and win their first championship with their current core while the Sky look for a repeat championship. The odds are in Chicago’s favour, but we’ll see if the Sun can rise to the occasion.