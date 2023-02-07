The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and star wide receiver Kenny Lawler have agreed in principle on a two-year contract, according to multiple sources.

Big signing. The @bombers came close to re-acquiring him via trade last season before he suffered an injury. https://t.co/lUcyeupIvF — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 7, 2023

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, the deal is expected to pay him $260,000 to $265,000 in 2023 and $300,000 in 2024.

I’m told Kenny Lawler’s expected deal with #Bombers will pay him 260-265k in 2023 & 300k in 2024. Had more 💰available elsewhere but wanted to be back in Wpg & took less in year 1 to accommodate. @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/UqwEDOSCzm — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 8, 2023

The 28-year-old Lawler spent the 2019 and 2021 seasons with the Blue Bombers before joining the Edmonton Elks last season where he recorded 58 receptions for 894 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games.

TSN's Dave Naylor notes that Winnipeg came close to re-acquiring him via trade last season before he suffered a shoulder injury.

Lawler was named a CFL All-Star in 2021 and helped the Bombers win the Grey Cup in both 2019 and 2021.

Over three seasons in the CFL, the Pomona, Calf., native has recorded 165 receptions for 2,545 yards with 15 touchdowns.

CFL free agency officially opens on Feb. 14.