Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts apologized to the Vegas Golden Knights and the NHL on Wednesday for the actions of fans during a 4-0 Game 3 loss in the Western Conference Final on Tuesday.

Late in the second period, Stars forward Max Domi received a game misconduct after a cross-check and scuffle on Golden Knights defenceman Nicolas Hague.

After the penalty was called, fans at American Airlines Center began throwing objects - including water bottles and food - onto the ice. Officials sent players to their locker room early for the second intermission to clean up the mess.

The Stars trailed 4-0 at the time.

"On behalf of the Dallas Stars organization, I would like to apologize to the Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League for the actions of a few of our spectators at last night's game. Their actions were unacceptable and put the safety of the plavers and fans at risk," Alberts said in the statement.

"We take pride in providing the best experience for everyone who enters our arena. The actions of these individuals certainly do not reflect our great city, organization and loyal fan base."

Stars captain Jamie Benn was also ejected less than two minutes into his team's 4-0 loss after cross-checking Vegas forward Mark Stone in the neck area as he fell to the ice.

Benn is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday.

The Golden Knights lead the series 3-0 and can punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final with a win in Game 4 on Thursday.